McDermott International has secured a ‘large’ contract from Qatargas to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the expansion of the North Field offshore facilities in Qatar.

According to McDermott, a ‘large’ contract is worth between $50m and $250m. Under the terms of the contract, McDermott will deliver a full suite of EPCI services for eight new offshore jackets.

The company has planned to deploy its project management and engineering teams based in Qatar’s capital Doha to complete the work. It will also use its facilities in Batam, Indonesia, for fabrication. McDermott will also use its Derrick Barge 50 and Derrick Barge 27 vessels to carry out installation and completions work at North Field. The works are expected to begin immediately.



“The North field makes Qatar one of the largest holders of proven gas reserves in the world.”

One of the largest non-associated natural gas fields in the world, the North Field is estimated to host more than 900 trillion standard feet³ (tscf) of reserves. It is located off the north-east shore of the Qatar peninsula and encompasses an area of around 6,000km2.

The field makes Qatar one of the largest holders of proven gas reserves in the world. All natural gas procured from the field is processed to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas to liquids (GTL), natural gas liquids (NGL) and other products.

Operating across 54 countries, McDermott focuses on providing technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry.

Last month, McDermott Arabia Company, a subsidiary of McDermott International, was contracted by Saudi Aramco to establish a fabrication facility in Saudi Arabia.

The facility, scheduled to become online by 2022, will be dedicated for fabrication of offshore platforms and onshore/offshore modules.